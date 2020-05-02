Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
2:15 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Burial
Monday, May 4, 2020
ALBERT FLASHMAN Obituary
FLASHMAN, Albert Of Braintree, MA. Entered into rest on May 1, 2020 at the age of 92. The dear son of the late Morris and Lillian (Cohen) Flashman, he was born in Boston and grew up in Saugus, MA. Devoted father of Lillian Saltzman and her husband Richard, Barry Flashman, and Harvey Flashman and his wife Shirley. Cherished grandfather of Amanda Flashman, Chase Flashman and fiancée Corie Metzler, and Cody Flashman. Due to the restrictions in attendance, graveside services and burial will be broadcast live on the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Canton Facebook Page on Monday, May 4th at 2:15PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Feed the Children, 333 N. Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 or online at www.feedthechildren.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
