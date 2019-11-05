|
GOODHUE III, Albert "Tag" Age 77, of Salem, MA, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2019, of cancer. Loving father of Leland, also of Salem, and Nathaniel, of Parris Island, SC, and beloved friend of Katherine van Dyke. Also survived by his sister, Temple Goodhue of Lexington, MA, her husband Tom Montanari and nephews Albert and Edmund Montanari. Predeceased by his wife Sherrie Hovey Goodhue. Tag was the son of the late Albert Goodhue Jr., and Elizabeth Durham Goodhue of Marblehead, Mass. Always a motivated individual, he had two goals: to be a Marine and to be a stockbroker. Tag was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1968 and enjoyed a successful 45-year career as a stockbroker, retiring from Moors & Cabot of Boston in 2010. Tag served on several boards in Salem, including Harmony Grove Cemetery and the House of the Seven Gables, most notably carrying on the tradition of his father as treasurer of the Salem Marine Society, an organization in which he took great pride. In his free time, Tag spent many happy hours tinkering with classic sports cars (his "English relics"), making home repairs, and sailing on his beloved yacht Quadrille; as a member of the Eastern Yacht Club and the Manchester Yacht Club, Tag spent many years racing and cruising. His departure left a hole in our hearts that may never be filled, but his memory will live on always. A memorial service is being planned for late November.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 9, 2019