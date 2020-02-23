|
BURNS, Albert H. Of Belmont and Marshfield, February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Grainger). Loving father of Albert of Marshfield and John of Los Angeles, CA. Brother of the late John, William, Thomas, Francis, Robert, George and Mary Burns. Much loved friend and uncle to many. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36, Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common St., Belmont, at 10:30AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7PM. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Al's memory to the Granada House, 70 Adamson St., Allston, MA 02134. Late U.S. Army Veteran, Korean Conflict. Retired Judge of the Brighton District Court. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020