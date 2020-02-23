Boston Globe Obituaries
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
128 Common St.
Belmont, MA
View Map
ALBERT H. BURNS


1932 - 2020
ALBERT H. BURNS Obituary
BURNS, Albert H. Of Belmont and Marshfield, February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Grainger). Loving father of Albert of Marshfield and John of Los Angeles, CA. Brother of the late John, William, Thomas, Francis, Robert, George and Mary Burns. Much loved friend and uncle to many. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36, Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common St., Belmont, at 10:30AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7PM. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Al's memory to the Granada House, 70 Adamson St., Allston, MA 02134. Late U.S. Army Veteran, Korean Conflict. Retired Judge of the Brighton District Court. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
