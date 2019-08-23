|
D'ERRICO, Albert J. Sr. Navy Vet of WWII & Korea, Retiree of Revere D.P.W. & 50 Year member of Revere Aux. Police Dept. 14 days shy of his 93rd birthday, in Revere, formerly of East Boston, following a brief illness, on August 20th (his 69th wedding anniversary). Beloved husband of Anna C. (DiBlasi) D'Errico. Devoted father of Albert J. D'Errico, Jr. & his companion Paula of Assonet, MA & James J. D'Errico & his wife Brenda A. of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Carla D'Errico & her companion Shawn Sorrentino, Eric D'Errico & his wife Allison, all of Winthrop, Diandra D'Errico of Revere & Lauren D'Errico of Tewksbury. Also lovingly survived by his two great-grandchildren, Amaya & Cameron Sorrentino & many faithful nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Dear brother of the late Charles, Michael, Anthony, John & James D'Errico and the late Mary Mosca, Eleanor Vitale, Angelina "Angie" Trabucco, Susan Wooden, Julia Johnson, Lena Kelly, Sally Biondo & Rose Bathard. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Monday, August 26th at 9:30 a.m. from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, REVERE, followed by the Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 10:30 a.m. & immediately followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Peabody. Visiting Hours are Sunday, August 25th in the Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Navy Veteran of WWII & the Korean Conflict. City retiree as a heavy equipment mechanic for over 36 years & active member of the Revere Rossetti Seniors. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Chelsea Soldiers' Home, 93 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150 Attn: Cheryl Poppe, Superintendent's Office. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2019