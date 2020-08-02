|
|
HURLEY, Albert J. Of Westwood, formerly of West Roxbury, died July 28, 2020. Beloved son of the late Josephine (Hughes) Hurley and Albert J. Hurley. Loving brother of Patricia Stapleton and her husband Ronald of Westwood. Uncle of Ronald P. Stapleton and his wife Patricia, the late Joseph E. Stapleton and his wife Teresa, Susan S. Dentino and her husband Thomas and great-uncle of Terrance, Erica, Olivia and Kathryn Stapleton. Funeral Services and interment will be private. Donations may be made in Albert's memory to . Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020