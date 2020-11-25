KUHN, Albert J. "Al" Died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in his home with his wife by his side. Al is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan (Chase); and his children, David M. and Diane E., both of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by his brother, Leonard and his wife Judith of Natick and his brother John of Quincy; sister-in-law, Elaine Chase and her husband Bob; brother-in-law, Charles Chase and his wife Donna. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen; and his parents, Albert, Sr. and Mary Kuhn. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Goddaughter, Laura Louko of Hanover; Stephen Chase of Quincy; Gregory Mowczko of Indiana; Godson, Christopher Mowczko of Framingham, Elizabeth Kuhn of Natick and Andrew Kuhn of Maynard. He is also survived by his closest friends, Stanley Lombara of New Hampshire and William Mildrum of Norwell. Al was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree and Northeastern University, where he earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for many years at Stone & Webster and on Boston's Big Dig as an employee of the engineering firm Parsons Brinckerhoff. Following his retirement, he did engineering consulting for a number of local firms. A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Agatha's Church, East Milton Tuesday morning, December 1st at 10:30. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at the church. A Celebration of Al's Life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 is under control and we can safely gather. Donations may be made in Al's name to the charity of your choice
or Interfaith Social Services, (Interfaith Social Services.org
) 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or Partners in Health, (PIH .org) 800 Boylston Street, Suite 300, Boston, MA 02199. For guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200 View the online memorial for Albert J. "Al" KUHN