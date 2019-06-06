|
|
LEVY, Albert J. Of Sharon, passed away June 4th. Beloved husband of the late Ray H. (Slater). Mother of Michael Levy and his wife Teena of The Villages, FL and Susan Wittner and her husband Alan of Tucson, AZ. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park Tuesday, June 11th, at 12:45 pm. Memorial observances are private. Army Veteran WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or at www.nationalmssociety.org For complete obituary & to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019