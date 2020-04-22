|
MATUKAITIS, Albert J. "Al" & "Grondon," age 89, of Concord, died peacefully on April 9, 2020. Husband of Hazel (Taylor) Matukaitis. Father of Dianne Matukaitis Brown and husband Robert K. Brown and Christa Matukaitis and husband Greg Oravetz. He is also survived by his granddaughters Sofie K. Brown and Isabel W. Brown, his half-brother Joseph Matukaitis and his wife Deborah, and their children Alexis and Joseph. A Secular Memorial Service will be announced. U.S. Air Force Korean Conflict Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newport Art Museum Scholarship Fund. Please mail checks to: Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave., Newport, RI 02840, with AJM Memorial Scholarship Fund in the memo line. Or click on the link: newportartmuseum.org/support and add AJM Memorial Scholarship Fund in the Notes section during checkout. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020