MURPHY, Albert J. Of Dorchester, July 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Henry P. and Mary (Livingston) Murphy. Known as the "Mayor of Samoset Street," Al lived over 80 years in his Dorchester residence and was a communicant at St. Mark Church. He was a graduate of St. Mark's School, Boston College High School ('51) and Boston College ('55). After graduation from Boston College, he served in the U.S. Army for four years, assigned to Germany as a member of the U.S. Army Special Services. Upon his return to civilian life, he worked at John Hancock Insurance and as a teacher in the Boston Public School System until he accepted a position as a Probation Officer at the Roxbury District Court. After thirty years, Al retired as Deputy Chief of the Roxbury Probation Office. Known for his many years as a baseball player both in high school and college, Al served the local community for twenty years as a Park League coach. He was active in civic organizations serving four terms as President of Dorchester Shawmut Club. Most of his early years were spent on the baseball diamond at the Wainwright Park. Al was predeceased by his brother, Judge Paul Murphy, Chief Justice of West Roxbury District Court and is survived by his brothers Joseph A. and his wife Anne of Scituate, James J. and his beloved late wife Kathy of Brockton, and sister Mary Manchuck and her late husband Len of Naples, FL. He was the devoted uncle of fourteen nieces & nephews. Al's last years were spent at Standish Village at Lower Mills, where he cherished the affection and kindness of the staff and his fellow residents. Visitation in St. Mark's Church, Dorchester, on Monday morning from 10-11am followed by a Funeral Mass in the church at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private.