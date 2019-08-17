|
|
MURPHY, Albert J. Formerly of Everett and Saugus, passed away on August 16th, 2019 at the Soldiers Home in Chelsea, at 90 years. Beloved husband of Ruth Murphy of Lynnfield. Loving father of Albert and his wife Ann Marie of Salisbury, Sean and his wife Ellen of Burlington. Proud grandfather to grandchildren Danielle, Taelour, Chris, Samantha and Heather. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Al was predeceased by his brothers Lonny and Vinny and sisters Mildred Warren, Margaret Fitzgerald, and Mary Donahue. Al proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded 2 Bronze Service Stars, a United Nations Service Medal, and a Combat Infantry Badge. He is retired from the Everett Fire Department. He was a long-standing member of the Saugus/Everett Elks. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Monday, August 19th, from 4-7 pm with a prayer service in the Funeral Home at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory may be made to The Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave, Chelsea, MA 02150. For directions and online guestbook please visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019