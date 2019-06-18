|
|
SACCO, Albert J. Of Medford, June 16th. Devoted son of the late Ernest P. and Dorothy K. (Weldon) Sacco. Beloved brother of Ernest P. Sacco Jr. and his late wife Margaret, George R. Sacco and his wife Sandra, Dorothy E. Hartwell and her husband Paul, Joseph W. Sacco and his wife Maria, Katheryn Feeley and her late husband John, Robert J. Sacco and his wife Lisa and the late Joan E. Sullivan. Also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Father of James and Derek Sacco. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Friday, June 21st at from 11 AM to 1PM with a Funeral Service will be celebrated in the funeral home at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Albert's name to the Courtyard Nursing Care Center, 200 Governors Ave., Medford, MA 02155. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019