ZAHKA, Albert J. Of Wellesley, November 4, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of the late Marion (Bayrouty). Loving father of Albert J. Zahka Jr. of Wellesley and Stephen A. Zahka of E. Bridgewater. Father-in-law of Susan Zahka. Cherished grandfather, "Jidu" of Jeaaica Malone and her husband, Patrick, and Karen Zahka. Great-grandfather of Margot, Greta and Audrey. Dear brother of the late George Zahka, William Zahka, Madeline Cahaly and Adele Ash. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Contributions in Albert's memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Proud U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. Albert was laid to rest with his beloved Marion, with military honors, at a private Funeral Service. Guestbook and obituary available at www.KfouryFuneral.com
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600