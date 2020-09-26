ANNUNZIATA, Albert L. Ph.D Of Boston at 71 years on Sept. 23. Lived his entire life in Boston where he practiced clinical psychology in a career devoted to health care. Dr. Al was a kind and generous man, deeply faithful to his Catholic religion, a student of psychology, philosophy and religion until his last days. He was a compassionate listener, caregiver and mentor in family and professional roles. Albert was predeceased by his parents Anita (Fabiano) and Michael A. Annunziata and survived by devoted siblings Phyllis B. Marks and Michael S. Annunziata, M.D., as well as many treasured nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Albert has specifically requested private funeral services and then a Funeral Mass in the near future. Donations in Albert's memory may be made to St. Anthony's Shrine on Arch Street in Boston.





