DiSALVO, Albert L. Of North Reading, formerly of Boston, January 13, 2020, age 74. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Eldringhoff) DiSalvo. Loving father of Anthony DiSalvo and Dena Timoney and her husband Jeffrey; brother of Ricardo DiSalvo and his wife Deanna and grandfather of Alexia Timoney. Funeral from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Tuesday, January 21, at 9:15 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Visitation on Monday, January 20, from 4 to 8 PM. Burial in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Retired Assistant Building Inspector for the Town of North Reading and Retired 30-year U.S. Coast Guard Sr. Chief Petty Officer and a Vietnam Veteran. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020