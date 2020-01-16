Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:15 AM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Church
63 Winter St. (Rt. 62)
North Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT DISALVO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT L. DISALVO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT L. DISALVO Obituary
DiSALVO, Albert L. Of North Reading, formerly of Boston, January 13, 2020, age 74. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Eldringhoff) DiSalvo. Loving father of Anthony DiSalvo and Dena Timoney and her husband Jeffrey; brother of Ricardo DiSalvo and his wife Deanna and grandfather of Alexia Timoney. Funeral from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Tuesday, January 21, at 9:15 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Visitation on Monday, January 20, from 4 to 8 PM. Burial in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Retired Assistant Building Inspector for the Town of North Reading and Retired 30-year U.S. Coast Guard Sr. Chief Petty Officer and a Vietnam Veteran. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Albert L. DiSALVO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -