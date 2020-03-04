Home

ALBERT L. GRANT


1935 - 2020
ALBERT L. GRANT Obituary
GRANT, Albert L. Son of Mary and Ralph, born in Medford, MA. Longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA, died at his home. Father of 6 children will be lovingly remembered for his wit, sharp mind and caring nature. He graduated Somerville High School in 1953 and volunteered for the Army during the Korean Conflict. Assigned to the Signal Corps, he served for 2 years with commendation at the Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, HI. After attending Northeastern University, he began a long and accomplished career in the electronics industry. During the early years he worked for IBM, Baird Atomic, Analogic Corp., eventually co-founding ADAC Corp., then Grant Technology Systems in 1981. Retired early, he traveled the world with his loving wife of 41 years, Kathleen (Miguel) Grant. Services were held privately on 1/18/20.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020
