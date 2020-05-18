|
MIDDLETON, Albert L. Sr. "Al" Passed away to be with the Lord, on May 9, 2020, at Metro West Medical Center in Framingham, Massachusetts. We are grateful for 79 years of memories we shared with him. Al knew life here on earth was but for a season, however life in Heaven would be forever! Albert was born on June 30, 1940 to Margaret E. Wharton and James H. Middleton, Sr. He was born and raised in Boston, graduated from Boston Technical High School, and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran and was Honorably Discharged, August 4, 1964. Albert was highly trained and skilled in carpentry. He established, owned, and operated A.L. Middletown Construction Company for over 30 years. Albert leaves behind five children, Mrs.Trina Middleton Cobb (John, Jr.), Ms. Dawn Middleton (Gary), Mr. Albert Middleton, Jr. (Karen), Mr. Dana Middleton (Teresa), and Mr. Trevor Middleton (Lynn). He leaves fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Albert is survived by Sisters Joanne Middleton Lord of San Diego, CA, E. Lorraine Middleton Baugh, Martha's Vineyard, Carole Middleton Hobson, of San Diego, CA, Brother Glenn Middleton (Tiffany) of Stoughton, MA, brother-in-law Philip Morgan of Brockton, MA, numerous nieces and nephews and loved friend Yvonne Gittens of Cambridge, MA. Albert was predeceased by mother Margaret Wharton, father James Middleton, Sr., stepmother Lucille Middleton, brother James H. Middleton, Jr., sister Karen Middleton Morgan, and his former wife Victoria C. Middleton. Albert Middleton, Sr., played a significant role in the Freemasons in the greater Boston area. He held many revered titles within the jurisdiction of Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Massachusetts. Arrangements are under the direction of Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home in BOSTON. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you celebrate Albert's life by giving a scholarship donation, in his memory, for Boston Residents pursuing a career in the building trades. Donations may be sent to Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Massachusetts, Attention: Scholarship Fund, 24 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02121.Please visit https://floydawilliamsfuneralhome.com for online condolences or use mailing address: Albert Middleton, PO Box 1037, Framingham, MA 01701. Visiting Hours: At this time, all funeral services will be private. A Memorial Service to celebrate Albert's life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020