NARDONE, Albert Louis Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, holding hands with Fay, his beloved wife of 35 years.



He led a long, fabulous life filled with family, friends, and fun.



A native of Newton, Albert graduated from Admiral Billard Academy in New London, CT, and the University of Maryland, where he wowed classmates with his "major league" pitching abilities. He was stationed in Bermuda towards the end of World War II and upon his return founded The Nardone Company with his brother Ben in Westford. Over the years, he resided in Wayland, Acton, Hudson and Vero Beach, Florida.



A longtime member of Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord and Grand Harbor Golf Club in Vero Beach, he played golf year-round and proudly achieved three holes-in-one. Additionally, he adored baseball, bocce, dogs, gardening, socializing, and Frank Sinatra songs, especially "My Way" and "This Is the Beginning of The End."



His "live life to the fullest" legacy lives on through his children, Julie, Joanne, Holly, and James as well as his grandchildren Abigail, Alex, Douglas, Mitchell, and Marissa, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his stepson, Stuart.



Albert will be remembered for providing comic relief, keeping his word, doing the right thing and serenading his grandchildren to sleep with songs of the heart.



Services will be private. Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019