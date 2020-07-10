Boston Globe Obituaries
DAVID, Albert M. "Big Al," of the South End, passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home on July 9, 2020. Al was a loving and devoted father to Erin Mapunda of Dedham and grandfather or "Giddo" to Judah and Nesta Mapunda. Dear son of the late Wady and Margaret "Peggy" David. Brother of the late Kelly and Michael David. He was also a cherished friend and ex-husband to Frances David. Al was an Army veteran, a late-in-life scholar who earned his BA at age 50, a bartender, taxi-driver, storyteller and amateur chef. He was a friend to many and will be missed. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Camp Hale through the United South End Settlements, (www.uses.org/programs/camphale) Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
