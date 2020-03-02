Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
ALBERT M. GAETA Obituary
GAETA, Albert M. "Al" Of Medford, February 29th. Beloved husband of Diane M. (Selvitella) Gaeta. Devoted father of Jacqui Chaffins and her husband Bryan, and Andrea Toomey and her husband Corey, all of Billerica. He was a proud and loving papa to Ava, Alex and Josh. Dear brother of Janis Mini and her husband Mike of Saugus, the late Peggy DeSimone, and dear "brother" of Dave and Melanie Selvitella of Wakefield. Cherished son of the late Albert and Concetta (Provenzano) Gaeta. Devoted son-in-law to Barbara and the late Arthur Selvitella. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, March 5th at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Al's name to of Massachusetts, 133 Federal St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
