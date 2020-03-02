|
|
GAETA, Albert M. "Al" Of Medford, February 29th. Beloved husband of Diane M. (Selvitella) Gaeta. Devoted father of Jacqui Chaffins and her husband Bryan, and Andrea Toomey and her husband Corey, all of Billerica. He was a proud and loving papa to Ava, Alex and Josh. Dear brother of Janis Mini and her husband Mike of Saugus, the late Peggy DeSimone, and dear "brother" of Dave and Melanie Selvitella of Wakefield. Cherished son of the late Albert and Concetta (Provenzano) Gaeta. Devoted son-in-law to Barbara and the late Arthur Selvitella. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, March 5th at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Al's name to of Massachusetts, 133 Federal St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020