KENRICK, Albert N. Sr. Of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Wakefield and North Reading, June 2, 2019, at age 77. Loving father of Albert "Bert" Kenrick, Jr. of Wakefield and the late Todd Kenrick; brother of Frank W. Kenrick, and his wife Andrea E. Kenrick of North Reading and the late Dr. Edwin M. Kenrick, Jr. Funeral Service at the Union Congregational Church, 148 Haverhill St., North Reading, on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 AM. Visitation at Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Monday, June 10 from 4 to 7 PM. Interment in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . Former Realtor and owner of Kenrick Associates in Wakefield and former co-owner of the Wakefield Barber Shop in Wakefield. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019