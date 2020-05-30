|
LAW, A. Norman Jr. Albert Norman Law, Jr., 83, of Wayland, MA, died Tuesday, May 26th. Norman was the loving husband of Susan (Raskin) Law, proud father of Felicia Law-Ferrier whose husband is Norman Ferrier, Peter Law and Andrew Law, devoted brother of the late Betty-Ann (Law) Tyler and the late George Thomas Law who is survived by his wife, Carol (DeMagistris) Law, as well as caring uncle to many nieces and nephews, and great-uncle to their children.
Norman was born on June 6, 1936 in Providence, RI, the son of the late Albert Norman and Margaret (Blaisdell) Law.
A graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, Norman's creative side shined as his career blossomed at Houghton Mifflin, Arthur D. Little, Inc., and A. Norman Law Visual Design. He left an indelible footprint and legacy in the world of graphics and the arts. In retirement, he focused on fine arts, committing numerous hours to local museums, art alliances and his painterly pursuits. Throughout his work and retirement, Norman prided himself on distilling the visual essence of a subject, whether a corporate identity or a landscape painting, in a way that resonated with others. Norman particularly enjoyed turning trash into treasured art pieces.
Countless people have been drawn to the rich and multi-faceted dimensions of Norman's personality. A self-described jock, lover of the arts, impassioned debater, with a penchant for connecting with people from all walks of life, he delighted in catching you off-guard with an unexpected joke told with a twinkle in his eye. He found ways to lend a helping hand and bring joy to many throughout his life, including those he touched while living with dementia. A special thank you to Hearthstone caregivers and staff who helped him lead a meaningful life in his later years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Private interment. Donations in Norman's memory can be made to: The I'm Still Here Foundation, The Friends of Wayland Public Library, or a . To share memories of Norman, please go to the online guestbook at Duckett-Waterman.com Duckett - J. S. Waterman & Sons
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020