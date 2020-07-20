|
ORDOUBEGIAN, Albert Beloved brother of Lily, passed away on July 12th, 2020 within one month after his diagnosis of very advanced stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Even though Albert had his B.S. in mechanical engineering, his main passion was writing plays. He staged a couple of his plays in the 1980's. He also taught English as a second language, and wrote short plays to be enacted by the students at the end of the semester. In recent years, while substitute teaching, he accomplished "SAN' SERIF, Collected Plays", a unique and very different body of work from his past conventional plays. His website for the plays, www.invisiblestage.com, will keep Albert's memory alive. In Albert's own words explaining his plays, "I look for alignments. Many things must align in the language for them to be a San' Serif play. They are plays because all of them align with a clear dramatic arc" There will be no wake or funeral.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; website to donate for pancreatic cancer research is www.giving.mskcc.org/pancreatic-cancer. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020