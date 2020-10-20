DiVENUTI, Albert P. Of Malden, age 101, passed away on October 17, 2020. Beloved husband for 74 years to the late Stella (Celata) DiVenuti. Loving father of Diane M. Higgins and her loving husband John of Malden and Albert "Albie" P. DiVenuti, Jr. of Nahant. He was predeceased by his brother Lawrence E. DiVenuti. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, on Friday, October 23 at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Church in Everett at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO