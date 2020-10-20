1/1
ALBERT P. DIVENUTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiVENUTI, Albert P. Of Malden, age 101, passed away on October 17, 2020. Beloved husband for 74 years to the late Stella (Celata) DiVenuti. Loving father of Diane M. Higgins and her loving husband John of Malden and Albert "Albie" P. DiVenuti, Jr. of Nahant. He was predeceased by his brother Lawrence E. DiVenuti. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, on Friday, October 23 at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Church in Everett at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved