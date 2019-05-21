DONATIO, Albert P. Of Everett, formerly of Cambridge, age 91, on May 20. Beloved husband of Louise (Pasquariello), for over 60 years. Loving father of Albert, Peter and his wife Cyndy, Celia and Paul and his wife Lisa. Proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren: Evan, Jeanmarie, Micaela, Matthew, Ty and Nicolas. He was the last survivor of his brothers and sisters Angelina Parker, Americo Donatio, Joseph Donatio, Theresa Trigilio, Josephine DiTrapano, Carmella Errico and Barbara Witham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on May 24 at 9 am. A Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Everett at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Thursday 4 to 8 pm. Complimentary valet parking Thursday at Main Street entrance. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Al's daughter Celia's PanMassChallenge ride to raise funds for Dana Farber Cancer Research. Donate online: https://egifts.pmc.org/CD0044 or mail a check to PMC at 77 4th Ave., Needham, MA 02494. Please include Celia Donatio Gift ID CD0044 in the memo. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO



roccofuneralhomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019