O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
331 Old Colony Ave.
South Boston, MA
ALBERT P. LANDRY

ALBERT P. LANDRY Obituary
LANDRY, Albert P. Of South Boston, passed away on July 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris "Dotty" (Mahon) Landry. Devoted father of Colleen M. Landry of West Roxbury. Dear brother of Elaine M. Sullivan of South Boston. Loving grandfather of Emily T., Kaitlyn S. Melanie D., and the late Sarah R. Nee. Great-grandfather of Liliana E. Tripp, Noah R. Thomas, Alicia R., and Alissa A. Brown. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Monday, July 13th from 8:30 to 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
