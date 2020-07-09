|
|
LANDRY, Albert P. Of South Boston, passed away on July 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris "Dotty" (Mahon) Landry. Devoted father of Colleen M. Landry of West Roxbury. Dear brother of Elaine M. Sullivan of South Boston. Loving grandfather of Emily T., Kaitlyn S. Melanie D., and the late Sarah R. Nee. Great-grandfather of Liliana E. Tripp, Noah R. Thomas, Alicia R., and Alissa A. Brown. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Monday, July 13th from 8:30 to 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.
View the online memorial for Albert P. LANDRY
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020