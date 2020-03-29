|
GILLIS, Albert Paul Age 70, better known as Jake, passed away quietly surrounded by his loving family on March 26th, 2020. Born in Lowell, but eventually moving to Boston, he was one of 13 children, known for giving his parents and siblings a run for their money. In 1967, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, which would become the basis of a life dedicated to patriotism, loyalty, and selflessness in everything that he did. He served from 1967 to 1973, ending his military career as a drill instructor and a decorated war hero after being injured fighting in the Vietnam War. He took great pride in his time in the service, which carried through to all aspects of his life. A few years later, Jake returned to Jamaica Plain where he met Diane, his loving wife of 38 years. They created a beautiful life together settling down in Hanover, he working for the City of Boston and she dedicating her professional life to a career in nursing. Fatherhood came easy to him, becoming the biggest supporter of their daughter in everything she did. While juggling work and family, Jake never forgot about his Corpsman and found the 1st Battalion 7th Marines Vietnam Association, donating his time and resources to ensure that his fellow Marines could remain connected and honor those who served with them. He continued giving throughout his life, to anyone that needed anything in any way that he could. He is survived by his wife Diane (Tedeschi) Gillis, his daughter Jennifer Gillis and her boyfriend Ian Maxwell, and by a large extended family including nine sisters and brothers: Joan McGorty of Florida, Vincent Gillis and wife Stacey of Haverhill, Gale Whittemore and her husband Robert of Florida, Irene McKeon of North Weymouth, Leo Gillis of Leominster, Joyce Whimpey and husband Gary of Georgia, Joyce Fortier of Leominster, Robert Gillis and wife Janet of New Hampshire, Bernard Gillis of New Hampshire, and his aunt and godmother, Marlene Corda of Leominster, and a number of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his sisters Barbara Morton of New York, Jean Luft of Washington State, and Arlene Richner of Plymouth. Due to current circumstances, a private Ceremony and Burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the 1/7 Marines Vietnam Association in his memory. Donations can be sent to 106 East Saddle Lane, Havelock, NC 28532. For guestbook, condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
