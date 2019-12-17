Boston Globe Obituaries
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
ALBERT PAUL LABER


1926 - 2019
ALBERT PAUL LABER Obituary
LABER, Albert Paul Of Revere, on December 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Boston on April 21, 1926 to the late George and Elizabeth (Thomas). Beloved husband of the late Marie "Wee Wee"(LaBella). Devoted father of Denise Letizia and her husband John "Bean" of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Denise Letizia and Anthony Letizia, both of Revere. Adored great-grandfather of A.J. and Dominic Letizia of Dracut, and Maura Letizia of Everett. Dear brother of the late Thelma Little, Maryann Ackerman, George Laber, and Althea Davis. Albert proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He fought in WWII and received the Asiatic-Pacific Medal with 1 Star, American Area Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal with 1 Star, World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his honorable discharge in April of 1947, he would again see battle but this time in the Korean War in 1950. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM followed by a 12:00 PM Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons~Bruno

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
