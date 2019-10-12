Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT PEDRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT PEDRO Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT PEDRO Jr. Obituary
PEDRO, Albert Jr. Of Somerville, October 9. Beloved husband of Chong "Peggy" (Su). Devoted son of Alice (Sciarappa) and the late Albert, Sr. Loving brother of Sue, Angie and his wife Lee and Manny Pedro. Survived by nieces and nephews. Late Vietnam Veteran. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the ALS Clinic at the Veterans' Administration Hospital, 150 Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain 02130. At his request, all services are private. For guestbook, please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Albert Jr. PEDRO
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now