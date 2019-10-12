|
PEDRO, Albert Jr. Of Somerville, October 9. Beloved husband of Chong "Peggy" (Su). Devoted son of Alice (Sciarappa) and the late Albert, Sr. Loving brother of Sue, Angie and his wife Lee and Manny Pedro. Survived by nieces and nephews. Late Vietnam Veteran. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the ALS Clinic at the Veterans' Administration Hospital, 150 Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain 02130. At his request, all services are private. For guestbook, please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019