Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Ave.
WILMINGTON, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Ave.
WILMINGTON, MA
View Map
BEAL, Albert R. "Ron" Age 74, of Wilmington, passed away on July 26, 2020. Ron was the beloved husband of Patricia (Haskell) Beal, devoted father of the late Erin M. Beal, loving grandfather of Christina A. Powell and Robert A. Powell, cherished son of the late Royal and Margaret (Rosenthal) Beal, dear brother of David Edmunds of Naples, FL, Mary Keegan of Taunton, Ann Smith of Sharon, cousin to Bruce Beal of Palm Beach, FL, the late Ilene Beal and the late Robert Beal. Ron is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., WILMINGTON, MA on Wednesday, August 5th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 4th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. All guests attending the Services will be required to wear a mask in the Funeral Home. Memorial donations in Ron's name may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
