|
|
HODGIN, Albert R. "Al" Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville, died March 29 at age 69. Beloved husband of Jean Marie (Pazzanese). Loving father of Jeffrey of N. Reading, Michael of Somerville, and Jaime Baker & her husband James of Charlestown. Proud grandfather of Ryan Hodgin, Jack Hodgin, and Madison Baker. Brother of the late Sandra Hannon, Marion O'Brien, and Stanley Hodgin. Al was an accomplished plastics salesman for 50 years, but his greatest accomplishment was his family. A proud Marine who loved his country, in lieu of flowers, donations in Al's name may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 www.woundedwarrriorproject.org A Memorial Mass & Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral Services will be private. For obituary, online guestbook & tribute video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020