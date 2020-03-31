Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT HODGIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT R. "AL" HODGIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT R. "AL" HODGIN Obituary
HODGIN, Albert R. "Al" Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville, died March 29 at age 69. Beloved husband of Jean Marie (Pazzanese). Loving father of Jeffrey of N. Reading, Michael of Somerville, and Jaime Baker & her husband James of Charlestown. Proud grandfather of Ryan Hodgin, Jack Hodgin, and Madison Baker. Brother of the late Sandra Hannon, Marion O'Brien, and Stanley Hodgin. Al was an accomplished plastics salesman for 50 years, but his greatest accomplishment was his family. A proud Marine who loved his country, in lieu of flowers, donations in Al's name may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 www.woundedwarrriorproject.org A Memorial Mass & Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral Services will be private. For obituary, online guestbook & tribute video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -