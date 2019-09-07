|
MULLALY, Albert R. Age 78, of Punta Gorda, FL, and Rochester, formerly of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Lorraine M. (Denault) Mullaly and the late Margaret Mullaly. In addition to his wife Lorraine, he is survived by his children, David Mullaly of Oregon, Paul Mullaly of Andover and Carole Siscoe of Ohio; his stepson, Greg Cardoza of Lakeville; his siblings, Marie Knight of Beverly Hills, FL, Debbie Frazier of Norton and Sandy Townes of Orleans, VT; and seven grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, EASTON. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019