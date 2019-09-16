Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
ALBERT RUSSELL ANNUNCIATA Obituary
ANNUNCIATA, Albert Russell "Al" Of Waltham, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14th, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Loretta M. (Russas) Annunciata. Devoted & loving father of Donna M. Allen and her husband Michael Allen of Waltham. Cherished grandfather of Lisa Rebeiro and her husband David of Marlborough. Adoring great-grandfather of Dylan and Elizabeth. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Angelina (Restuccia) Annunciata, and his dear sister, Anne LaForte.

Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Albert's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Thursday morning, Sept. 19th, at 10:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, at 11:30 a.m. Interment with United States Marine Corps. Military Honors will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brasco & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 18th, from 4-7p.m. Parking attendants on duty.

Flowers are appreciated, or expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the to the Bedford V.A., Voluntary Service = Hospice, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
