PELL, Albert S. In loving memory of Albert S. Pell: Albert Pell, formerly of Randolph, MA, passed away on May 30, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Frances (Osborne) Pell for 64 years. Loving father of Wendy (Pell) Whiteside and her husband, Paul Whiteside of Easton, MA and Cindy (Pell) Haroonian, and her husband David Haroonian of Beverly Hills, CA, and devoted grandfather to Benjamin, Zachary, and Ethan. Al spent 6 years in the Navy, which he truly loved, on the Aircraft Carrier USS Princeton at the end of WWII and the Korean War. After leaving the navy, he spent 3 years at BU, in Aeronautical Engineering until he discovered his own business opportunity in Plumbing and Contracting, which spanned 55 years. A testament to his success was the number of customers that stayed with him for life, as he always went the extra mile to help them however he could. His light, however, shined brightest on his family. He was the most devoted husband, best friend and soulmate to his wife, Fran. She was the love of his life and the sun rose and set on her through his eyes. His love and pride for his daughters and grandchildren was limitless. His sole purpose on this earth was to create endless love, laughs, and memories. There was nothing in life that he did, that he didn't enjoy to the fullest. He always went to extraordinary lengths to help his family, friends, and customers. Truly a blessed soul, a hero, and a mensch. He will be so greatly missed. In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, Graveside Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of a Shiva, phone calls are welcome. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later time. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill Canton, MA 02021
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020