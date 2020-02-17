|
|
SHERMAN, Albert "Albie" Of Chestnut Hill, longtime resident of Brookline, MA, and originally from Roxbury and Dorchester, died peacefully at his home on February 17 surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of 56-years of Linda H. Sherman. Adoring and proud dad of Risa Sherman and Daniel Katcher of Needham; Matthew Sherman of Los Angeles; and Peter and Tali Sherman of Newton. Adoring papa to Will, Nolan and Lucy Katcher. Devoted son of the late Gertrude (Karass) and Benjamin Sherman. Predeceased by his dear brother and sister-in-law Arthur and Norma Sherman. Also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Susan and Frank Levey. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral service at Temple Emeth, 194 Grove St., Chestnut Hill, MA on Wednesday, February 19 at 12 noon, followed by burial at Or Emet Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Memorial Observance will begin following interment at Temple Emeth, 194 Grove Street, Chestnut Hill until 7:00 pm and at Temple Emeth on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Shiva will continue at his late residence on Friday 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm; Saturday 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm; Sunday and Monday 2:00-6:00 pm and Tuesday 9:00 am to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Albie's memory to Hebrew SeniorLife's Hospice Care Program, c/o Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors, www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020