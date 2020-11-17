1/1
ALBERT STANLEY BELISLE
BELISLE, Albert Stanley Age 89, of Mashpee, passed away at Cape Cod Hospital, after a brief illness on November 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Martha (Hodge) Belisle.

Albert is survived by four children; Susan Haggerty, and husband Jay, Jack Belisle, and wife Sharon, Lisa Treacy, and husband Jim, and Maryann Doyle, and husband Kenny; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother Peter Belisle, and wife Cynthia. Albert was predeceased by his parents, Albert E., and Helen (McNulty) Belisle, and his brother Donald Belisle. Albert will be laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be private. Albert was very generous and gave often to so many different charities. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity meaningful to you. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
