FARACA, Albert T. Jr. Of Plymouth, August 25, 2020. Son of the late Albert T., Sr. and Carol (Bartley) Faraca. Dear brother of Joseph S. and his wife Sandra of Atlanta, GA, Michele Faraca Murphy and her husband Donald of West Newton and Lynann Faraca Bond and her husband Steve of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, August 30th from 2-4PM at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Funeral Services will be private. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
