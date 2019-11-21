|
|
BEIGH, Albert V. Of Brockton, formerly of Newton, Nov. 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jeanette (Borey) Beigh of 45 years; 3 children: Jennifer Parker and husband Roger of North Carolina, Albert V. Beigh, Jr. and wife Elissa of North Carolina and Michelle Beigh of Brockton; 4 grandchildren: Aubrey Parker Bailey and husband Tim of Kentucky, Kailey Parker, a student at Univ. of New Hampshire, Talia Guimares of Halifax and Elijah Parker of North Carolina. Predeceased by his mother and father: Hazel DeCoste and Victor Beigh, and by his sister Norna Norkunas and Jeanette Flacco. He is also survived by his sisters Constance McDevitt of Framingham and Linda DeCoste of Tamarac, Florida, and by many in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephews. Albert was born in Waltham and raised in Newton. He served in the US Marine Corps for 4 years, 1965-1969, and once out of service, worked with the City of Newton in Public Works for 33 years before his retirement, at age 61. His hobbies were collecting coins and going to the casino. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2-6pm, and again Monday morning, at 9:30am, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, for a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial on Cape Cod in Bourne at the Mass National Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019