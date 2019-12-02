Boston Globe Obituaries
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
ALBERT VASAS

ALBERT VASAS Obituary
VASAS, Albert Age 82, of Tewksbury, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Nov. 28, 2019. Retired machinist for Komatsu Equipment Co. of Wilmington. Beloved husband of the late Patricia C. (Steele) Vasas. Father of Tewksbury Deputy Fire Chief, Albert J. Vasas and his wife Judith (Lane) of Tewksbury and Lisa M. Shore and her husband Richard of Plaistow, NH. Grandfather of Ryan A., Nicholas B. and Haley P. Shore, John A. and Shannon M. Vasas. Brother of Anitza and Olga. Calling Hours are Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. His Funeral Procession will begin on Friday, Dec. 6, at 9:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude with interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
