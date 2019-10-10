Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
ALBERT W. LANE Obituary
LANE, Albert W. Jr. "Al" Of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Wilmington, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy H. (Conell) Lane. Devoted father of Scott Lane and his wife Kathy of Montgomery, AL, Karen Lane of New Port Richey, FL, and Joe Lane of Hampton Beach, NH. Loving grandfather of Christine Lane of Seal Beach, CA, and Lauren Lane of Dallas, TX. Brother of Helen Carver of Wilmington, and the late Robert Lane. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the Dello Russo - Cavanaugh Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Tuesday, October 15th, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and may visit with the family prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. Services will conclude with military honors and burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Al's memory to the Nation Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of Greater New England, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Late U.S. Army Air Corp Veteran of the Korean War. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019
