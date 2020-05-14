|
|
LOWE, Albert W. "Bert" Of Acton, MA passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 under the wonderful care of the Staff at Emerson Hospital Concord, MA. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Gunvor M. Lowe of Acton, and his son Philip of Lakewood, CO. A Memorial will be held at a future date, when it is considered safe for friends and family to congregate. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: The Scandinavian Charitable Society, 206 Waltham Street, West Newton, MA 02465, https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/ScandinavianCharitableSociety/OnlineGiving.html Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020