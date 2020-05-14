Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT LOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT W. "BERT" LOWE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT W. "BERT" LOWE Obituary
LOWE, Albert W. "Bert" Of Acton, MA passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 under the wonderful care of the Staff at Emerson Hospital Concord, MA. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Gunvor M. Lowe of Acton, and his son Philip of Lakewood, CO. A Memorial will be held at a future date, when it is considered safe for friends and family to congregate. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: The Scandinavian Charitable Society, 206 Waltham Street, West Newton, MA 02465, https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/ScandinavianCharitableSociety/OnlineGiving.html Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -