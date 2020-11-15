VIGEVANI, Alberto G. Of Norwood, passed away on November 14, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Josephine (Oliveri) Vigevani. Devoted father of Alberto Vigevani, Jr. and his wife Susan of Canton and John W. Vigevani and his wife Kerri of Plainville. Cherished grandfather of Marissa, Sarah, Leah, Joanna and Savannah. Brother of Antonia Vigevani of Italy and the late Alfredo, Lorenzo, Marco and Luigi. Son of the late William and Rosa (Locati) Vigevani. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 4-8pm, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday morning, 9am, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, followed by a burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482