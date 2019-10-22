|
GODENZI, Alberto Age 66, of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on October 20, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Alberto was born on December 26, 1952 in Basel, Switzerland to parents Fernando and Rita (Guetg) Godenzi. Alberto was a visionary leader and strategic thinker. He worked at Boston College for over seventeen years, as Vice Provost for Global Engagement and Professor of Global Practice from 2016 to 2019, and as Dean of the School of Social Work from 2001 to 2016. Most recently, Alberto's work focused on promoting comprehensive globalization in higher education. In addition, he devoted much of his career to the prevention of violence against women, serving as part of the Council of Europe's Group for Combating Violence Against Women. Alberto also served on the Commission for the Protection of Children of the Archdiocese of Boston. Alberto was a dedicated scholar and advocate, but he was most proud of his family and he loved spending time with them at every opportunity. He is survived by his wife, Brigitt Keller, daughter, Franca Nurczynski, and son-in-law, John; his sister, Silvana Godenzi, and brothers, Bruno Godenzi and Ferdinando Godenzi, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will Celebrate Alberto's Life at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 38 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467, USA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alberto's honor to Massachusetts General Hospital, Cancer Center, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For guestbook and condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home Boston, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019