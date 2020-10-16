FIGARATTO, Albie John Age 68, passed away on October 14, 2020, in Franklin, MA, surrounded by loving family and friends at his side.Albie is survived by his many good friends and loving family. He was the son of the late Louis and Jean (Galante) Figaratto of Boston, MA. He is survived by his siblings Joseph, Jean, Donna and Louis. He loved his cousins, particularly Angelina, Lydia, Alexandra, Paul, Eilish and Brendan of the Andrews family, who loved him like a grandfather. He was particularly close with his cousins Mary (Fiumara) and Henry Raciborski and their children Brian and Lauren (DeCourcey) Andrews, Timothy and Kathryn (Lewis) Andrews and Melissa (Andrews) and Josh Howard. He also is survived by his paternal Aunt Eleanor (Figaratto) Ratta and her husband Frank and cousin Josephine (Figaratto) McLaughlin and their families.Albie was born on September 27, 1952 in Boston, MA. He graduated from King Phillip High School in 1971. Albie was a successful independent businessman with a love for life, family and friends and always did his best to help others. He loved to spend time in the North End of Boston and New York City, enjoying great meals and company.A Wake is scheduled for Sunday, October 18th, from 2-6 pm at RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, WRENTHAM, MA 02093, and a Funeral Service Monday, October 19th, at 10 am, at St. Mary Parish, 130 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Albie's wonderful and colorful life. The family would like to thank his good friends Ken (Elio) Bertoni, Billy Getchell, Tommy Ficco and Mo Abood for caring for Albie during his last days. Online guestbook may be found at