1/1
ALBIE JOHN FIGARATTO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALBIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIGARATTO, Albie John Age 68, passed away on October 14, 2020, in Franklin, MA, surrounded by loving family and friends at his side.

Albie is survived by his many good friends and loving family. He was the son of the late Louis and Jean (Galante) Figaratto of Boston, MA. He is survived by his siblings Joseph, Jean, Donna and Louis. He loved his cousins, particularly Angelina, Lydia, Alexandra, Paul, Eilish and Brendan of the Andrews family, who loved him like a grandfather. He was particularly close with his cousins Mary (Fiumara) and Henry Raciborski and their children Brian and Lauren (DeCourcey) Andrews, Timothy and Kathryn (Lewis) Andrews and Melissa (Andrews) and Josh Howard. He also is survived by his paternal Aunt Eleanor (Figaratto) Ratta and her husband Frank and cousin Josephine (Figaratto) McLaughlin and their families.

Albie was born on September 27, 1952 in Boston, MA. He graduated from King Phillip High School in 1971. Albie was a successful independent businessman with a love for life, family and friends and always did his best to help others. He loved to spend time in the North End of Boston and New York City, enjoying great meals and company.

A Wake is scheduled for Sunday, October 18th, from 2-6 pm at RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, WRENTHAM, MA 02093, and a Funeral Service Monday, October 19th, at 10 am, at St. Mary Parish, 130 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Albie's wonderful and colorful life. The family would like to thank his good friends Ken (Elio) Bertoni, Billy Getchell, Tommy Ficco and Mo Abood for caring for Albie during his last days. Online guestbook may be found at

www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved