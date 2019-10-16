Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral
4061 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
954-565-5591
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home
4601 N. Federal Hwy
Ft Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
4598 Bayview Drive
Ft Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBINA BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBINA BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBINA BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Albina Age 79, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away on October 12 after a brief illness. Originally from Plattekill, NY, Albina received her nursing degree from Flower-Fifth Avenue School of Nursing in New York City and a BS degree from Boston University. She began her career at the Head Start Program in Boston and worked the last 24 years at Vitas as a Team Manager. Albina had a winning smile, a caring heart, a contagious laugh and the compassion for others that was truly unmatched. She is survived by her sister, Paula Blair and her husband Thomas of New York City, and too many loving friends and family to mention. Albina's husband, Burton, predeceased her in 1986. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, from 5 - 8 pm at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4601 N. Federal Hwy., FT. LAUDERDALE. Funeral Services will be at 10 am on Friday, October 18, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4598 Bayview Drive, Ft. Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the by calling 800-272-3900.

View the online memorial for Albina BROWN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now