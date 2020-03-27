Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ALBINA KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBINA "TINA" (D'AURIA) KELLEY

ALBINA "TINA" (D'AURIA) KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, Albina "Tina" (D'Auria) Formerly of Everett, March 27. Wife of the late Kenneth Kelley. Mother of Christine Garafalo and her late husband Peter, Daniel Kelley and his wife Anna. Grandmother of Peter, Jeffrey and Kalya Garofalo, Anthony Kelley and Michael Silva, great-grandmother of Nicholas Garafalo. Sister of Louis D'Auria, the late Rose Marie Beaulieu and Tony D'Auria. A private Service and Burial will be held. For guestbook, please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Albina "Tina" (D'Auria) KELLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
