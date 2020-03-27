|
KELLEY, Albina "Tina" (D'Auria) Formerly of Everett, March 27. Wife of the late Kenneth Kelley. Mother of Christine Garafalo and her late husband Peter, Daniel Kelley and his wife Anna. Grandmother of Peter, Jeffrey and Kalya Garofalo, Anthony Kelley and Michael Silva, great-grandmother of Nicholas Garafalo. Sister of Louis D'Auria, the late Rose Marie Beaulieu and Tony D'Auria. A private Service and Burial will be held. For guestbook, please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020