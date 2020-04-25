|
|
PHINNEY, Alcott Kellogg Of Needham and Stoneham, April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Martha Bigelow Phinney for 58 years, who passed away one day later on April 20th. Devoted father of Priscilla (Phinney) Squires and her husband William of Reading, and Scott Phinney and his wife Nancy of Edina, MN. Brother of the late Barbara Martin of Hyannis, and the late Berton Phinney, Jr. of Lincoln. Loving grandfather of Katie, Jessica, and Bobby Squires, and Charlie, Grace, and Sophie Phinney. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the unprecedented context in which we find ourselves, a Memorial Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Needham at a later date to be announced. Al was a former professional baseball player, and enjoyed singing in choral groups and caring for his Shetland Sheepdogs over the years. His family was the center and joy of his life, especially his grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict era. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA 02494. To share a memory of Al or a message of condolence with his family, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020