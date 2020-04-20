Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALDINE POTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALDINE (ROBICHAUD) POTTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALDINE (ROBICHAUD) POTTER Obituary
POTTER, Aldine (Robichaud) Formerly of Chelsea, age 85, left us peacefully on April 18, 2020, after her courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease and COVID-19. She was born in Chelsea, MA, was the daughter of the late Arthur and Monica (Gallant) Robichaud and beloved wife of the late Herbert I. Potter. She is survived by her three beloved children, Stephen Potter, his wife Julia of Haverhill, MA, Michael Potter, his wife Ana of Groveland, and daughter Suzanne (Potter) Countie and husband Ken of Tewksbury. Adored grandmother of Daniel Potter, his wife Kristen and their son Brandon, Douglas, Benjamin and Joshua Potter, along with Zachary Countie, his wife Maggie, and Lauren Countie. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be announced when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, www.wish.org so you can share some of the happiness she always shared with us. For complete obituary, visit www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Aldine (Robichaud) POTTER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -