POTTER, Aldine (Robichaud) Formerly of Chelsea, age 85, left us peacefully on April 18, 2020, after her courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease and COVID-19. She was born in Chelsea, MA, was the daughter of the late Arthur and Monica (Gallant) Robichaud and beloved wife of the late Herbert I. Potter. She is survived by her three beloved children, Stephen Potter, his wife Julia of Haverhill, MA, Michael Potter, his wife Ana of Groveland, and daughter Suzanne (Potter) Countie and husband Ken of Tewksbury. Adored grandmother of Daniel Potter, his wife Kristen and their son Brandon, Douglas, Benjamin and Joshua Potter, along with Zachary Countie, his wife Maggie, and Lauren Countie. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be announced when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, www.wish.org so you can share some of the happiness she always shared with us. For complete obituary, visit www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020