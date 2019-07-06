Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ALDO GIANNOTTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALDO GIANNOTTI

ALDO GIANNOTTI Obituary
GIANNOTTI, Aldo Of Dennis, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Aldo and Alice (Ward) Giannotti. Upon graduating from Boston English High School, Aldo served in the Air Force. He worked as a Project Manager for the Foxboro Company until his retirement. Formerly of Dedham, Aldo moved to Dennis in 1993. Aldo is survived by his loving wife Katharina (Hahn), sister Adele Cutillo and her family, sons Dana and his wife Rena, David and his wife Suzanne, and George and his wife Lori, and grandchildren Nicolas and Genevieve. Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
