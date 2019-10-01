Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
133 Spring St.
Medfield, MA
View Map
ALDO VAJENTIC Obituary
VAJENTIC, Aldo Age 85 of Medfield, formerly of Westwood, peacefully Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Zora (Muzic) Vajentic, father of Marko Vajentic and his wife Suzana of Medfield and Dennis Vejentic of Medfield. Brother of Dinko Vajentic of Italy and Romana Bracco of NY. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Thurs., Oct 3rd, 10am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial to follow at Westwood Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be Wed., 4-7 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
